Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for J.Jill (JILL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) recently:
- 12/17/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/11/2019 – J.Jill was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/6/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “
- 12/5/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
- 11/5/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “
Shares of JILL stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. J.Jill Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.
