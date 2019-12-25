Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for J.Jill (JILL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) recently:

12/17/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – J.Jill was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

12/5/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

11/5/2019 – J.Jill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Shares of JILL stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. J.Jill Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get JJill Inc alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JJill Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JJill Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.