Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $131.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.85 million to $135.42 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $525.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $534.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $536.00 million, with estimates ranging from $509.38 million to $553.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDM. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

