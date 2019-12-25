Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Trading 13.3% Higher

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million
Escalon Medical Trading 13.3% Higher
Escalon Medical Trading 13.3% Higher
$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Price Up 2.1%
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Price Up 2.1%
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
Stingray Group Trading 1.7% Higher
Stingray Group Trading 1.7% Higher


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report