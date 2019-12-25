Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Trading 13.3% Higher

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

