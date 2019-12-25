$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Post reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Post by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. Post has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

