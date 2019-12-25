Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47, approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and a P/E ratio of -16.92.

Precious Metals And Mng Unt Company Profile (TSE:MMP.UN)

Precious Metals and Mining Trust is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Sentry Investments Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies in Metals and Mining sector. The fund invests in value stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach focusing on factors like use of computer based research incorporating and rating a number of factors including profitability, liquidity, operating and administrative costs, cash flow and management.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.