LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Trading Up 0.7%

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

