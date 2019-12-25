LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million
Escalon Medical Trading 13.3% Higher
Escalon Medical Trading 13.3% Higher
$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Price Up 2.1%
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Price Up 2.1%
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
Stingray Group Trading 1.7% Higher
Stingray Group Trading 1.7% Higher


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report