Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Trading 1.7% Higher

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.56, approximately 72,201 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 25,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAY.A shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $392.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.24 Million
Escalon Medical Trading 13.3% Higher
Escalon Medical Trading 13.3% Higher
$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc This Quarter
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Price Up 2.1%
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Price Up 2.1%
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Trading Up 0.7%
Stingray Group Trading 1.7% Higher
Stingray Group Trading 1.7% Higher


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report