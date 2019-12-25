Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Trading 1.7% Higher

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.56, approximately 72,201 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 25,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAY.A shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $392.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

