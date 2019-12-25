Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.34, 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.27.

About Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN)

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in public equity markets. It primarily focuses on equity based securities of issuers operating in Canada and global real estate sectors utilizing active and low cost passive portfolio management.

