First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), approximately 479,861 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 587% from the average daily volume of 69,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The stock has a market cap of $51.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00.

First Property Group (LON:FPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Property Group PLC will post 510.0000238 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. First Property Group’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon bought 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £6,064.80 ($7,977.90).

About First Property Group (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

