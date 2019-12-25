Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Trading Down 0.2%

Rand Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:RWWI) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.23, 3,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge.

