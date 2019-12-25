Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66, approximately 80,609 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 206,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $295.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

