Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Down 8.5%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.71, 849,593 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,275,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0132 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $176,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 893.2% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 185,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 319,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 277,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,675,000.

