Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 36,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRSHU. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1,085.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,067,000 after buying an additional 2,609,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 26.3% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.