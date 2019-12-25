JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Trading Down 1.4%

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 428 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.66), approximately 41,589 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 69,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.74).

The stock has a market cap of $240.39 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 408.06.

In related news, insider Martin Shenfield bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,550 ($28,347.80).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

