Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Trading Down 4.6%

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$4.53 ($3.21) and last traded at A$4.53 ($3.21), approximately 193,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 277,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.75 ($3.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79. The firm has a market cap of $375.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.34.

Virtus Health Company Profile (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.