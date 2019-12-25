First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.58, approximately 2,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 96,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

