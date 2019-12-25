First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.58, approximately 2,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 96,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
