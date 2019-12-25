Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.72), 1,221 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.97 ($0.82).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $421,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile (LON:MIG3)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

