CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

