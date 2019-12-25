Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC) Trading Up 16.4%

Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Co Inc (OTCMKTS:MILC) shares were up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

