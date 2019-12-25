Phillip H. Rudolph Sells 334 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JACK opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

