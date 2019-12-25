Jonathan Sheena Sells 500 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $18,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,337.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

  • On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00.

Natera stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

