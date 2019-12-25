Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $13.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.01 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported sales of $13.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $54.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.48 billion to $55.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.34 billion to $63.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

