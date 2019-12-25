Sean P. Moriarty Sells 4,000 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean P. Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $16,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEAF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 254,882 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leaf Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Leaf Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

