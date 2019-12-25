Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

