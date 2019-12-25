Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,411 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 903,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after acquiring an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,398,000 after acquiring an additional 608,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

