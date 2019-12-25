Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLAD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $311.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

