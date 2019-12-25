Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Purchases 797 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,820.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at C$289,228.10.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$49.29 on Wednesday. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$35.33 and a 1 year high of C$53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 7.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.