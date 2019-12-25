Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $19,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,010,521 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,205.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $22,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $21,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.
  • On Monday, October 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,600.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phillip H. Rudolph Sells 334 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. Stock
Phillip H. Rudolph Sells 334 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. Stock
Jonathan Sheena Sells 500 Shares of Natera Inc Stock
Jonathan Sheena Sells 500 Shares of Natera Inc Stock
Energy Transfer LP Unit Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.56 Billion
Energy Transfer LP Unit Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.56 Billion
Sean P. Moriarty Sells 4,000 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. Stock
Sean P. Moriarty Sells 4,000 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. Stock
Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock
Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report