salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $19,593.35 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,261.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,890,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 169,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

