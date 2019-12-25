Insider Selling: K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells 1,043 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. K-Bro Linen Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$32.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of $441.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBL. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

