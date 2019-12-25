Kory James Wentworth Sells 397 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.56.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

