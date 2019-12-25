Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 15,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$10,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,788,839.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$4,125.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$2,590.00.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$2,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$1,460.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$6,660.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$12,900.00.

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

