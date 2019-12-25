Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,104 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,566 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,118,943.00.

Shares of PHD opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 577,989 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 550,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.