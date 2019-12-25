$1.36 Million in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce sales of $1.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $2.28 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $6.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.79 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $369.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

