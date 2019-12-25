Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $203.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 86,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 299.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

