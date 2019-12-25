Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aware from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 31,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $92,286.21. Insiders purchased 63,699 shares of company stock worth $188,639 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

