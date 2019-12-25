Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Amarin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Amarin by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amarin by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 165,125 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

