Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.40). Equities analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 605,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,603.12. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.