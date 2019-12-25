CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after buying an additional 909,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 239.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 363,999 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 278,920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,431,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

