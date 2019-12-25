Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.76.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 20.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 25.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.