Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.83. Diageo has a 52 week low of $137.24 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,447,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

