Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

