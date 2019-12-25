ValuEngine Downgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

