China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.85.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.