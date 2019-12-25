Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Domo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of DOMO opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Domo has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Domo by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

