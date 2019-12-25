BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.