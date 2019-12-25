Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $215.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 453.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

