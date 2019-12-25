ValuEngine Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,589,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

