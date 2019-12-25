ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

ZEON opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

