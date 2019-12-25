IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.68. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 162.47% and a negative net margin of 792.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

